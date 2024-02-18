Stop dilly-dallying, farmer leaders tell govt amidst round four of talks

As a panel of Union ministers held the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday over their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP (minimum support price), thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the border since 13 February, when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police. The call for the march was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer unions, said they will stage protests in front of the residences of Punjab BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and district presidents, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting of SKM leaders in Ludhiana, Rajewal said it has also been decided that they would protest at all toll barriers in the state and make them free for all commuters from 20 to 22 February.

The SKM will not accept anything less than the C-2 plus 50 per cent formula for MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report, he said after the meeting which was also attended by farmer leaders Balkaran Singh Brar and Boota Singh, among others.

Earlier, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the Central government should not "dilly-dally" and accept farmers' demands before the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force.