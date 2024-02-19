Farmer leader Pandher: 'Delhi chalo' march put on hold until 21 Feb

Hours after holding the fourth round of talks with the Centre, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday, 19 February said they would mull over the Centre's proposal to give guarantees on buying five crops at the minimum support price (MSP) and also the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march has been put on hold till 21 February.

There will be peaceful protests at Shambhu and Khanauri borders located along the Haryana entry points till that time.

“Our decision to go to Delhi is on standby. On 21 February at 11 a.m., we will move forward peacefully. Till then we will try to present our points in front of the Centre,” he told the media.

Soon after the fourth round of talks concluded early Monday in which the Central government proposed to give guarantees on buying five crops from farmers at the MSP, he said, “We will discuss proposals given by the Centre with fellow farmers, take the opinions of experts.”

The crops which the Centre has proposed to buy on assured MSP include three pulses -- arhar, tur and urad, besides cotton and maize. It is proposed that the central agencies such as the NCCF, NAFED and the Cotton Corporation of India will sign a contract for five years to buy the crops from the farmers.