What we don't know about minimum support price

At a seminar in 1996 in Chennai, the then vice-president of the World Bank’s Sustainable Development cell projected that over the next 20 years the exodus of Indians from villages to urban areas would be double the combined population of England, France and Germany (then 200 million).

In other words, the World Bank vice-president was alerting us to the eventuality of 400 million (40 crore) people migrating to the cities. It was much later that the realisation dawned that he was not alerting us — he was merely setting a target for us to achieve.

This was no different from the ‘Bombay Club’, a group of industrialists who came together in 1930 to ensure that food prices were kept low, so that workers’ wages could be kept low too. What mattered was high profits fuelled by the flow of cheap labour from rural areas to urban conglomerations and industrial centres. Pulling people away from agriculture was, they knew, the only way to exploit the value of land.

Villagers were to be trained as industrial workers and their land taken over for development. By denying farmers the right price for their produce, they would be forced to look further afield. Making agriculture less lucrative for investors was also part of this calculated design.

The Niti Aayog continues to place its faith in such dated designs. It believes accelerating migration from agriculture to industry or construction would automatically augment farmers’ income. In the US, only 1.5 per cent of the population depends on agriculture. In India, 50 per cent live off the land.