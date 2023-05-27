10 CMs skip PM Modi’s NITI Aayog meeting

Chief Ministers of 10 states — Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal (all of them ruled by non-BJP parties) — have skipped the eighth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 27).

Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana) and, Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) have not participated in the Niti Aayog meeting.

The meeting is set to deliberate on issues such as health, women empowerment, and infrastructure development.

The chief ministers of the two Aam Aadmi Party-ruled states — Punjab and Delhi — have formally announced their decision to boycott the meeting citing high-handed behaviour of the union government towards their states. The other chief ministers cited various personal reasons for giving the meeting a miss.

Kejriwal decided to skip the meeting to protest the ordinance passed by the union government which overturned the Supreme Court’s order on the state’s control over services. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Kejriwal wrote that there was no use attending this meeting, when “the Centre is openly making fun of cooperative federalism”.