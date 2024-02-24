Farmers' agitation: Angry farmers brace for long, dangerous protest

Security forces in India are using barricades, barbed wire, bulldozers, water cannons and even drones armed with tear gas shells to halt the farmers' convoys heading to New Delhi.

For many of the protesters, this feel like déjà vu — just a few years ago, they staged massive rallies against the government's pricing policy, calling for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), which will allow the farming community a safety net against price fluctuations.

The protest was called off near the end of 2021 after the authorities assured them their demands will be met.

With two years passing and no changes, many farmers feel cheated.

Two umbrella bodies — the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) — representing more than 200 farm unions, called a new march towards New Delhi earlier this month.

But the marchers soon discovered that the roads to the Indian capital have once again been blocked.

Farmers ready for long standoff

Thousands of farmers of all ages are now stuck at a highway in Shambhu village which lies at the border of northern farming states of Punjab and Haryana after driving there in tractors and trucks.

They say they have been met with massive injustice at the hands of the ruling Narendra Modi's government.

Harpreet Singh, 34, a farmer from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab says farmers would not be able to survive if their voices are not heard.

"It hurts a lot that we have to sit here away from our families," he told DW from inside his tractor trolley.