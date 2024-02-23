Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold tractor march on 26 Feb

After discussing the situation at the interstate borders between Punjab and Haryana where thousands of farmers have been camping for over a week, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of the farmers' organisations, on Thursday, 22 February announced a series of protests, including a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on 14 March.

It demanded registration of a murder case against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the death of a man during the farmers’ agitation a day earlier and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told the media after the coordination committee meeting of the SKM said on Friday, 23 February a ‘black day’ for non-implementation of their demands, comprising the law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, would be observed across the country.