TMC MP urges NHRC to probe farmer's death at Punjab-Haryana border

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging it to look into the death of a 21-year-old farmer during the ongoing farmers' protests at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmer identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed and a few others were injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

"I have filed a case this morning with the NHRC seeking an urgent investigation into the death of Subhkaran Singh & into the alleged firing by Haryana Police. I've also urged the NHRC to immediately send a fact-finding team to Khanauri border in Haryana in regards to this shocking case," Gokhale said in a post on X.

"The NHRC is very active in West Bengal and routinely sends fact-finding teams suo moto. However, in this case, it is concerning that no suo moto action has been taken. Requesting NHRC to take this up urgently on a war footing," he said. "Injustice and violence against peacefully protesting farmers is unacceptable and must be punished."

In his letter, Gokhale said, "Prima facie, this seems to be a matter of extreme police brutality through alleged police firing where an unarmed protesting farmer was allegedly shot in the head and killed. The fatal injury sustained by Subhkaran Singh calls for an urgent investigation into the role of the Haryana Police.