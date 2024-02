Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra remanded to 8 days of police custody

Trinamool Congress leader Shibaprasad Hazra, one of the prime accused in the case of alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, was remanded to police custody for eight days by a court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, 18 February.

Hazra, who is also a Zilla Parishad member of North 24 Parganas district, was picked up from a hideout in Sandeshkhali on Saturday, 17 February.

The police arrested him under various sections of the IPC including 354A (sexual harassment), 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder).

The last two sections were added after a survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

Hazra has also been booked under IPC Sections 354B (trying to disrobe a woman in public place), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) and others.

He would again be produced at the court on 26 February.

The police produced Hazra before a court in Basirhat and sought custody for 10 days. However, eight days of police remand was given.

The police claimed in the court that Hazra was arrested when he was trying to escape.