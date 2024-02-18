Sandeshkhali incident was scripted by BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said "an incident was made to happen" in Sandeshkhali and blamed it on the BJP for having it scripted along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, added that not a single woman in Sandeshkhali has lodged an FIR, and it was she who had directed the police to initiate a suo motu case in this connection.

Since the first week of February, villages in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities against women and land grabbing by local TMC leaders.

"An incident has happened (in Sandeshkhali). It was made to happen. First, they (BJP) sent the Enforcement Directorate, and then ED's friend, the BJP, entered Sandeshkhali along with some media which started creating hullabaloo,” Banerjee said.

The BJP is trying to create a disturbance in West Bengal, the chief minister alleged while speaking at a public distribution programme organised by the state government at Suri in Birbhum district.

"Not a single woman (from Sandeshkhali) has lodged any FIR. It was I who directed the police to lodge a suo motu case. Our block president has been arrested," she said. The TMC supremo also attacked the BJP on whether the party has taken any action against any of its tainted leaders.