Sandeshkhali: Second Shahjahan aide arrested, DG blames ED for stopping earlier state police probe

Almost immediately after a police press conference on the latest updates from Sandeshkhali, local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shibaprasad 'Shibu' Hazra — said to be a close associate of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan — was arrested from the Najat police station area on Saturday.

The development comes amid news that Sumit Kumar, DIG (deputy inspector-general), Barasat Range, which has jurisdiction over Sandeshkhali, has been replaced by Bhaskar Mukherjee, while Supratim Sarkar has taken over as ADG (additional director-general) & IGP (inspector-general of police), South Bengal.

Hazra has also been on the run ever since tensions resurfaced in Sandeshkhali earlier this month regarding allegations of land grabbing and sexual harrassment of women by Shahjahan and his associates.

The police have recently added gang rape and attempted murder to the list of cases against the absconding TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali — a small village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal — naming suspended TMC worker Uttam Sardar (already in police custody) and Hazra as the accused. A case of attempted murder has also been filed.

Basirhat police district superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rahman told Anandabazar, "Shibaprasad was arrested from Najat police station area. He will be produced in court tomorrow (Sunday).”