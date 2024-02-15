Sandeshkhali unrest: Is the BJP trying to do what Mamata did in Singur?

With the Sandeshkhali saga now well and truly under the national spotlight, this unremarkable village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district will, according to media reports, witness a visit by BJP national president J.P. Nadda with a team of six MPs on Friday, five of them women.

What began as an agitation against land grabbing and forced labour by Sandeshkhali’s controversial TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates Shibaprasad ‘Shibu’ Hazra and Uttam Sardar has now primarily become a protest against alleged sexual atrocities perpetrated on local women by the three men, with the state’s opposition parties and even governor C.V. Ananda Bose jumping into the fray to condemn police inaction and administrative negligence.

Quite a few reports have quoted political observers who feel that with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in mind, the BJP is making an attempt to turn Sandeshkhali into another Singur, a village in Hooghly district where the Tatas were seeking to build a Nano plant in the face of resistance from local farmers whose land the Left Front government had acquired.

The resulting movement in 2010-11 saw Mamata Banerjee effectively utilise public anger to turn a local stir into a national headline-grabbing agitation, which eventually led to the historic dethroning of the Left Front after 34 years in power.