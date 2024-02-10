Sandeshkhali: ED mulls legal action to attach Shahjahan Sheikh's assets

Sources added that currently the central agency sleuths are examining the details of documents relating to the assets and properties of Shahjahan and his family members, identify the sources of funds for procurement of such assets and thus link them with the proceeds of the ration distribution case.

At the same time, the transactions in the multiple bank accounts in the name of Shahjahan and his family members are also being scanned by the central agency sleuths.

Sources said that since it is yet uncertain when the ED sleuths will get in hand the absconding Trinamool Congress leader, in the meantime investigating officials want to join the dots in creating a water-tight case against him in relation to the ration distribution case.

The sources said that the attachment of his assets and freezing of his bank accounts has become imperative, since once it is done, there will be pressure on the absconding ruling party leader to surrender.

Already 36 days have passed since the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths took place, but Shahjahan is yet to be arrested. ED has already issued a lookout notice against him in anticipation that he might have escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.