Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh evades third ED notice

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 9 February, issued a third notice for interrogation to absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the accused mastermind of 5 January attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

This the third notice issued by the central agency to the absconding Trinamool Congress leader.

Earlier, he ducked two similar summons from ED and avoided coming to the agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata -- first on 29 January and then on 5 February.