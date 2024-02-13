Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC takes suo motu cognisance of 'sexual assault'
Justice Apurba Sinha Roy directs registrar general to issue notice to the state, senior police and administrative officials
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 13 February, took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women “at gunpoint” and of transfer of tribal land at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.
Justice Apurba Sinha Roy directed the registrar general of the high court to issue notices to the state, senior police and administrative officials in this regard.
The judge said he was pained and "very disturbed" by media reports of alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali and the taking away of tribal lands in violation of legal formalities and laws.
The court directed that notice be issued to the state, the inspector general (IG) of police, DIG of the Barasat range, superintendent of police and district magistrate of the North 24-Parganas district.
The matter will come up for hearing on 20 February.
Justice Sinha Roy appointed advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee as the amicus curiae to assist the high court in the matter.
Public prosecutor Debasish Roy, representing the state, was present before the court.
Sandeshkhali has been rocked by protests over the issue in the last few days.