Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC takes suo motu cognisance of 'sexual assault'

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 13 February, took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women “at gunpoint” and of transfer of tribal land at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

Justice Apurba Sinha Roy directed the registrar general of the high court to issue notices to the state, senior police and administrative officials in this regard.

The judge said he was pained and "very disturbed" by media reports of alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali and the taking away of tribal lands in violation of legal formalities and laws.