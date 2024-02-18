TMC ministers visit Sandeshkhali, say party has zero tolerance for wrongdoing

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers on Sunday visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali and said the party has zero tolerance against any wrongdoing, while questioning whether the BJP governments have taken any steps in states where allegations of atrocities on people were raised.

Senior minister Sujit Bose asked what action the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have taken in alleged cases of atrocities there. Partha Bhowmick, who was also part of the team, claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah came to West Bengal 42 times before the 2021 assembly elections in the state, but "people here do not care what he says".

Asserting that the TMC has "zero tolerance against any wrongdoing", he alleged that West Bengal was being targeted by the BJP leadership. "This is Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and not the BJP, we take action if anyone is found to have done anything wrong," Bhowmick told reporters.

In his address at the BJP's national convention in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah claimed that hundreds of party workers had been killed in political violence in West Bengal.

Apart from Bose and Bhowmick, minister Birbaha Hansda was also part of the team which visited Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers and the local party leadership.