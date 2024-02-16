Sandeshkhali: Tension intensifies as BJP, Cong leaders' visits cut short

Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering a "lawless situation" and attempting to "communalise" the issue.

In New Delhi, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) chief Arun Halder said the panel has recommended the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) members in Sandeshkhali, a day after a team from the commission visited the area.

The village has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities, including sexual abuse, by some TMC leaders against villagers, which has triggered a fierce political blame game with senior leaders of the Congress, which is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc along with TMC at the national level, joining others to criticise the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue.

A delegation from the BJP, led by Union ministers Pratima Bhoumik and Annapurna Devi, was stopped by the police at Rampur village en route to the Sandeshkhali block, evoking a sharp reaction as the ministers accused the TMC of instigating lawlessness. Later, they met West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

A Congress team led by state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali. After a confrontation with the police, Chowdhury accused Banerjee of "politicising and communalising" the issue.