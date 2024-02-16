Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends President's rule in West Bengal

NCSC chief Arun Halder on Friday, 16 February said the commission has recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday, 15 February after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report to the President, Halder shared a brief account of atrocities and violence endured by the people of Sandeshkhali.