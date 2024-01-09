SKM plans all-India Jana Jagaran campaign on Modi govt’s pro-corporate policies

In a significant move that may have an impact on the outcome of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced the launch of its Jana Jagaran campaign.

The nationwide initiative, aimed at challenging the Modi government's corporate-driven development narrative, will kick off on 10 January and run until 20 January 2024.

Spearheaded by all SKM constituent organisations, the campaign will initiate door-to-door visits, aiming to cover 40 per cent of the 30.4 crore households across India.

Before the launch of the campaign, the SKM on Tuesday released notices and leaflets outlining the acute and lingering agrarian crisis in India.

The campaign material, translated into all national languages, sheds light on the challenges faced by farmers, agricultural workers and the youth, emphasising the need for an alternative policy of development.

The core objectives of the campaign, according to SKM leaders, include addressing the agrarian crisis, ensuring increased income and stable employment for farmers and workers, and preventing corporate profiteering.