BJNY: I.N.D.I.A. promises Kisaan Nyay, better laws to protect farmers' interests

NCP (SP) chief Pawar reminded the growers of the UPA’s decision to waive off Rs 70,000 crore worth of loans. Pawar claimed that the BJP had no sympathy or willingness to address the issues faced by farmers.

He exhorted the farmers to unite to work for the defeat of the present rulers at the Centre for their neglect of the farmers, the working class and also for their failure to address burning issues such as burgeoning unemployment and price rise.

Raut, on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), spoke of the Centre’s on/off export and import policies causing nearly 25 lakh onion growers to incur losses to the tune of a whopping Rs 20,000 crore.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was working in a dictatorial way. He added that while onion growers of Maharashtra were suffering losses due to the Centre's policies, traders from Gujarat were making a fortune by procuring onion at throwaway prices from the farmers. He warned that such a "Gujarat model" would not be tolerated.

In his speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured farmers of legalisation for a minimum support price (MSP), with the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan formula. He also promised nyay, or justice, would be ensured through a restructuring of the crop insurance scheme, withdrawal of the GST currently recovered from farmers, loan waivers and import/export price protection for agricultural produce.