BJNY: Congress promises Rs 1 lakh per year, 50 pc quota in govt jobs for women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced five "Mahila Nyay" guarantees, including Rs 1 lakh annually for underprivileged women and 50 per cent reservation in government jobs if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh promised that if the Congress comes to power, it will bring a Constitutional amendment to do away with the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Addressing a women's rally in Maharashtra's Dhule district as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi announced five "Mahila Nyay" guarantees and said Rs 1 lakh will be deposited annually into the accounts of poor women, and his party will provide 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

Gandhi promised that the Central government's share in the budget for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, and women working in anganwadis (government-run women and childcare centres) and in mid-day meal schemes would be doubled.

A nodal officer would be appointed to educate women about their rights and help in the fight for their cases, he said. Savitribai Phule hostels will be set up for women in every district of the country, Gandhi added.

The Congress leader said he had walked from Kanyakumari to Srinagar (during his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra), spanning 4,000 km and interacted with lakhs of persons.