What is PM so scared of, asks Congress on electoral bonds issue

The Congress attacked PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 13 March over the electoral bonds issue, alleging that his government, through the SBI, has consistently tried to halt or delay the revelation of who donated how much to which political party.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "surprisingly" the prime minister is grounded in New Delhi on Wednesday and not travelling around the country for new "inaugurations", for rebranding, or for claiming credit for past work.

In a post on X, Ramesh put forward some questions for the PM, saying he should answer about the most basic responsibilities of his government.

"Since the Supreme Court Verdict which declared Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional on February 15, 2024, the Modi Government- through the SBI- has consistently tried to halt or delay the revelation of who donated how much 'chanda' to which political party," Ramesh alleged.