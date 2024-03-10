'Probe Arun Goel’s exit and SBI reluctance to share electoral bond details first'

Amidst reports that election commissioner Arun Goel had serious differences with the chief election commissioner and sent his resignation directly to the President without marking it to CEC Rajiv Kumar, demands for an ‘inquiry first’ are growing.

With the term of the present Lok Sabha ending on 16 June 2024, the ECI (Election Commission of India) could announce the poll schedule by 27 March or later, depending upon the number of phases it may require to complete the polling.

There is a growing clamour, however, that pending investigations into Goel’s resignation and the State Bank of India’s reluctance to share data on electoral bonds — declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court recently — before 30 June, no election schedule should be announced.

A caretaker government may function until the inquiry is completed, suggests the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a body of retired civil servants and diplomats, eminent political scientist Suhas Palshikar, and highly regarded former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma.

Palshikar took to X to reflect, “Right to information about electoral bonds cannot be an abstract right in a vacuum. It becomes meaningful only if information is available before elections — once the right is recognised by the court…therefore, if SBI is giving the information by 30th June, elections need to take place after that. Till that time, the present govt should be treated as caretaker govt — and barred from using public money for advertisement and disallowed to take policy decisions."