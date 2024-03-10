Three reasons cited for resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel

The resignation was accepted with alacrity by president Droupadi Murmu and was notified in the gazette on Saturday evening, 9 March, raising lots of eyebrows—since the poll schedule is to be announced around the middle of next week.

In 2019, the poll schedules were announced on 10 March, but this time it was reported that the commission had been asked to delay it by a few days because of the prime minister’s ‘official engagements’. No big-ticket announcement is allowed after the schedule is announced and the model code of conduct kicks in.

Political circles were agog with speculation and it has been said that Arun Goel had voiced his disagreement over poll schedules and security arrangements discussed for the election in West Bengal.