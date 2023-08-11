Is the bill on Election Commission appointments unconstitutional?

The government is not serious about having an ‘independent’ Election Commission; otherwise there would have been no need for it to introduce a bill that seeks to drop the fig leaf of neutrality and hand over the authority to appoint election commissioners to the Prime Minister's Office and bureaucrats.

"Most other democracies ensure a non-partisan appointments committee—they either have a mix of ruling and Opposition parties, with neither having a decisive majority, or multi-stakeholder commissions with members of civil society etc.,” points out constitutional expert Gautam Bhatia.

The bill, however, entrusts the appointments to a committee comprising the prime minister, another Union minister nominated by him and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Effectively, the prime minister will appoint the commissioners with the consent and support of another minister of his choice. He could lawfully choose Smriti Irani, say, as well-known lawyer Sanjay Hegde points out.