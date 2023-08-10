Govt set to table Bill to exclude CJI from panel which appoints top election commission officers

The Union government is set to introduce a Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that is set to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the committee to appoint the country's top election commission officers.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Services and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, about to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, proposes that the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will chair the panel, states the proposed Bill.

The draft reportedly underlines that where the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has not been recognised as such, the leader of the largest party in Opposition of the Government in Lok Sabha shall be deemed to be the Leader of the Opposition.