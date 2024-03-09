NOTA a toothless tiger unless it can impact election results, say experts

More than 10 years after a Supreme Court judgement paved the way for the introduction of the NOTA button on EVMs (electronic voting machines), the number of voters choosing it still remains low, with several experts dubbing it a "toothless tiger" with no implications on election results.

NOTA (none of the above) was introduced in India through a Supreme Court judgement in September 2013, as a supposed way of discouraging political parties from fielding tainted candidates.

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) to make necessary provisions in ballot papers/EVMs so that voters could decide not to vote for any of the candidates in the fray. On EVMs, the NOTA option has its own symbol — a ballot paper with a black cross across it.

Following the Supreme Court order, the EC added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel. One ballot unit has 16 buttons. Before the apex court order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called form 49-O. But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.

However, even as NOTA has secured over 1.29 crore votes in state assembly and Lok Sabha elections combined in the last five years, the number of candidates with criminal records has increased in both the general and assembly elections.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the share of MPs with declared criminal cases against them has been increasing in the last decade. While about 30 per cent of elected MPs had criminal cases against them in 2009, the percentage has since gone up.