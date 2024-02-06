Upgraded EVM system please, Congress urges Supreme Court

With the 2024 parliamentary polls around the corner, Congress leaders have moved the Supreme Court to call for the upgradation of the electronic voting machines (EVM) to ensure fair, transparent elections.

Pune-based Congress leaders Abhay Chhajed and Ramesh Iyer filed a writ petition urging that the apex court direct the Election Commission of India to implement the Supreme Court's own 2013 order and an expert committee report recommending the use of upgraded EVMs.

The PIL has been listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

Consequent to the petition, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the ECI and the Union government, asking for their submissions before 7 February on the petition demanding 'the time and date of voting should be printed on the VVPAT slip of the EVM machine'.

The petition was filed before the court by lawyers Abhay Anil Anturkar, Surbhi Kapoor and Asim Sarode.