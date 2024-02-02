EVMs a threat to fair 2024 Lok Sabha elections: protestors

Thousands of Ambedkarites, lawyers and other members of civil society gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, 2 February, staging a protest demonstration, demanding a ban on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Alleging that EVMs are vulnerable to hacking and pose a threat to the fair conduct of elections, the protesters argued that the use of EVMs jeopardises the democratic process.

Protesters for this cause have been raising concerns about EVMs for an extended period across pockets of India, having initiated the #EVM_ban campaign ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections—which are due in April–May, lending particular urgency to the issue this quarter.

Jantar Mantar saw another demonstration recently on 31 January as well.