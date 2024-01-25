ECI marks Voters’ Day with EVM demo, but here's another demo you cannot miss

The 14th National Voters’ Day was observed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday with a renewed appeal to every voter, especially first-time voters, to vote in elections. The President of India attended an exhibition on the occasion, and the ECI arranged a demonstration of how elections are conducted using EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails).

The highest voting percentage since the first general elections in 1952 has been 67.11 in 2019, when 91 crore voters were eligible to vote. In 2014, the polling percentage was 66.40 per cent, and 55 crore voters cast their vote.

The ECI’s credibility, however, has touched a new low in recent years following its inability to stand up to the government on the issue of electoral bonds, implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), failure to publish error-free electoral rolls and above all, satisfactorily counter the growing scepticism and doubts around the EVM-VVPAT system. Above all, its stony silence in response to pleas for an audience from Opposition parties for the past six months has baffled people.

The government’s recent move to change the mode of appointment of election commissioners (EC) by empowering the prime minister and a Union minister of his choice, with the leader of the Opposition being the third lame duck member of the collegium, has further dented its credibility.