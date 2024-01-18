Uddhav Thackeray takes on the Election Commission in town hall

As the saying goes, “If Mohammed will not come to the mountain, the mountain will go to Mohammed.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray enacted his own version of this on Tuesday by going out to seize justice when justice did not come to him through regular channels and Constitutional institutions.

In the Town Hall that he billed as a Janata Nyayalaya, Thackeray presented his case through erudite Supreme Court lawyers Asim Sarode and Rohit Sharma, both of who demolished both the Election Commission (EC) and Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar's verdict on the legitimacy of Thackeray's party.

In a meeting that lasted two-and-a-half hours, Thackeray spoke for only 10 minutes and took several questions from the gathering. But those 10 minutes were enough to put both the EC and Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena in the dock. As MLA and advocate Anil Parab took the audience through its paces over the documents submitted to the EC with visual evidence, Thackeray left it to the people to decide whether the EC had been just and fair.