Uddhav Thackeray fights back with a town hall

"By the limiting terms of the Constitution, legislators last only five years or less if the House is dissolved before its term. They represent the party's view in the legislature and that party is a permanent entity. Its leader may have another group of legislators elected to the House next term, who again will be the temporary custodians of the party's policies in the House," Sarode said.

Sarode said it was necessary to explain all three terms of the law to the common people in the simplest of terms, in view of the attempt by various forces to "murder" democracy and the Constitution by misinterpreting the law.

This town hall meeting was billed as a "people' court" by the Shiv Sena. Sarode stressed that calling this gathering was necessary because the issue was not limited to just Uddhav Thackeray or his party: "The kind of governance we have today is placing our very democracy under threat and each one of you here today has to judge this for yourself."

Sarode made no bones about naming Rahul Narvekar in every other sentence and calling into question his knowledge of the law, despite his being a law graduate: "I do not know which law school he went to," Sarode said, "but when we were at college, we were taught Maxwell's Interpretation of Statutes, which clearly says the law is what it is and cannot be interpreted to suit your convenience. In case of doubt, you have to look at the objectives and reasons for the law and not rule against that."

"The law is in the words, and the words in Schedule X are quite clear on what constitutes a split and who can be recognised as a political party. And clearly the Shinde group cannot (be thus recognised)," Sarode concluded.