Maharashtra: A battle lost, war remains to be won

At the end of the day, after more than 18 months of wrangling, there were no surprises in the decision of Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narvekar to hold the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena as the official Shiv Sena.

What was surprising, though, was that the speaker held every submission of the Uddhav Thackeray faction and every document as flawed and unacceptable despite the fact that leading lawyers had vetted those documents, which were also presented to the Supreme Court and were not held invalid by the apex court. There was clearly not even a semblance of neutrality in the decision.

However, Narvekar’s verdict was a master lesson in how to root for one’s own despite the facts on record — as Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, the speaker has played a master hand in holding everything that the Supreme Court held as illegal and unconstitutional as the right thing which might clearly now create a conflict between the two institutions.

However, it has been very clear for years now that the BJP regime cares little about Constitutional procedures and predictably, it was a blatant denial of fair play in the speaker’s decision that has drawn huge support for Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray on Marathi social media.

“We stand by Balasheb’s heirs, Uddhav and Aaditya, never mind the Speaker’s verdict,” was the general thrust of the supporters, while an angry Aaditya Thackeray himself described the verdict “as the shameless murder of democracy” by the speaker.