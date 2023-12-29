The power that instils fear in people must be replaced: Uddhav Thackeray

The power that instils fear in people must be replaced, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday, and asserted he was determined to do it.

"If you (citizenry) fear power, then it is of no use. The power that instils fear in people should be replaced. There is no alternative and I am standing in front of you with that determination," the former chief minister told reporters in Mumbai.

"The common citizen should feel close to power. The power which instils fear should be overthrown and we all are working for it. I hope the coming year will see happiness and hope and democracy will flourish," he added