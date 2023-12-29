The power that instils fear in people must be replaced: Uddhav Thackeray
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief says the common citizen should feel close to power while hoping that democracy will flourish in 2024
The power that instils fear in people must be replaced, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday, and asserted he was determined to do it.
"If you (citizenry) fear power, then it is of no use. The power that instils fear in people should be replaced. There is no alternative and I am standing in front of you with that determination," the former chief minister told reporters in Mumbai.
"The common citizen should feel close to power. The power which instils fear should be overthrown and we all are working for it. I hope the coming year will see happiness and hope and democracy will flourish," he added
In October, the former Maharashtra chief minister had said India needs a strong government at the Centre for stability, but no party should be given a brute majority in the interest of the people and the country.
"In the past, the former prime ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao or Dr Manmohan Singh performed very well… They did not have a full majority. We need a government that can take everybody along and rule. When the government remains a bit shaky, the country remains stable," Thackeray had said.
"We have given full strength to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi… But look what has happened. The country has slid on all fronts… They have got a full majority in Parliament but the people of the country have not benefited, there is distress everywhere."
