I don’t dream of becoming PM, says Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA meet

Just hours ahead of the INDIA opposition bloc's meeting in the national capital, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and President of Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday declared that he does not harbour dreams of becoming the Prime Minister.

“I am not dreaming of any leadership role (Prime Minister) for INDIA… If others are having such ambitions, they have the right… Even when I became the Chief Minister, it was with great responsibility, and when the time came, I left the post instantly,” Thackeray said while addressing the media.

To persistent queries, the SS-UBT supremo said that nobody is being projected as the "Prime Ministerial face" of the INDIA bloc vis-a-vis Bharatiya Janata Party’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the Opposition alliance will have to decide on the issue very soon.

“We have not puffed up anybody’s head for the post of Prime Minister… Our top priority is to save democracy and it is for this objective that all the political parties with different ideologies from across the country have united to challenge the BJP.