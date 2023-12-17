Dharavi protest: Did not issue tender for redevelopment as CM, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he wasn't anti-development, and dared the ruling BJP to show one pro-builder decision taken during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime that he headed.

Addressing a well-attended protest against the Dharavi redevelopment project being helmed by the Adani Group, Thackeray also refuted allegations by the BJP that the tender for it was issued during his tenure as chief minister. "The allegation is false. Show me one such GR," he said.

Thackeray said his government fell due to "treachery", because he was not pro-builder. "Now one can understand who financed the toppling of my government. With the Shiv Sena around, the BJP could not help its friends, so my party was broken and its symbol was stolen," Thackeray claimed, without taking names.

Dharavi fought the Covid pandemic and will not surrender before any builder, Thackeray said. He alleged the redevelopment project involves TDR irregularities worth more than Rs 100 crore, which is the "biggest scam in the world".

"If we did not differentiate between beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries while fighting Covid in Dharavi, how can this condition be applied when it comes to redevelopment?" he asked.