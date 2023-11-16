Advantage Adani in Dharavi makeover project amid disputed rule changes

In a move that has intensified the controversy surrounding the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Maharashtra government has issued a notification allowing the use of transfer of development rights (TDR) without indexation. In other words, without adjusting the price to retain parity with changes in another price.

This significant alteration to the Development Control Rules (DCR) is seen to benefit the Adani Group, which is mainly undertaking the DRP. The new rule mandates all city builders to acquire the first 40 per cent of their required TDR from DRP, potentially giving Adani a significant advantage in the project.

The DCR, a set of norms governing urban development, has undergone modification through a notification from the state government's urban development department. Previously, indexation was a key provision, preventing unrestricted use of TDR generated from specific projects. However, the recent change means that TDR from the DRP will no longer be subjected to indexation, potentially providing Adani with a substantial financial advantage.

With a population of one million, Dharavi ranks among the world's largest slums. Covering a densely packed 2.8 square km, it houses a thriving informal leather and pottery industry that employs over 100,000 people.