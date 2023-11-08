US joins Adani Group to build terminal at Colombo port

The US has joined the Adani Group with a $500-million loan to build a new deep water shipping container terminal at Colombo Port, ostensibly as a counter against China’s partial acquisition of ports in the Sri Lankan capital and the southern town of Hambantota.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Wednesday announced its $553 million finance on the Colombo West International Terminal Private Limited (CWITP), Sri Lanka's biggest foreign direct investment of $750 million to develop the port.

The US has joined in the venture between Sri Lanka and India, with Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Limited (APSEZ) which owns 51 per cent shares in the project.

"DFC works to drive private-sector investments that advance development and economic growth while strengthening the strategic positions of our partners. That's what we're delivering with this infrastructure investment in the Port of Colombo," DFC CEO Scott Nathan said while announcing the partnership in Colombo.