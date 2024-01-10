Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde faction 'real' Shiv Sena, rules speaker, refuses to disqualify Shiv Sena-UBT MLAs

In a major yet expected ruling, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday declared that the faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde as the "real" Shiv Sena after the vertical split in the party on 21 June 2022.

Accordingly, the prospect of disqualification over all the 16 MLAs, including Shinde, was rendered infructuous, rejecting the contention of the Shiv Sena-UBT.

The speaker also held that the then chief whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to reflect the will of the party to continue in the post, as the new chief whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected chief whip after the rival faction emerged.

The speaker's much-awaited verdict no doubt came as a huge relief to chief minister Shinde and as expected to the Shiv Sena-UBT, led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had contested the claims of the breakaway group.

Nonetheless, the ruling was strongly criticised by SS-UBT leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and others, who described it as "on expected lines", as they had been predicting in the recent past.

Aditya Thackeray termed the ruling as a "blatant murder of the Constitution and democracy", and said the party would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Raut said "this is a deep conspiracy to finish off the Shiv Sena founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray", the Shiv Sena cannot be destroyed by the "Gujarati lobby", and vowed that the SS-UBT would continue the legal battle.