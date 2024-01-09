Sena (UBT) flags "highly improper" speaker & CM meeting before disqualification deadline

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has denounced in the Supreme Court the "highly improper" meeting between Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and state Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar barely three days before the deadline set by the apex court for the latter to decide cross-petitions filed by rival Sena factions seeking disqualification of several of each other's MLAs.

According to news reports, Narwekar met Shinde at 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, on 7 January.

The Supreme Court had on 15 December 2023 extended the deadline for Narwekar to decide the disqualification petitions from 31 December 2023 to 10 January 2024.

'It is respectfully submitted that it is highly improper for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde just three days prior to deciding the disqualification petitions, inter alia, filed against Sh. Shinde,' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu said in an application filed in a pending petition.