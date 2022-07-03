Maharashtra Speaker’s election today: a political tragedy turning into farce

It is not just musical chairs in Maharashtra as tragedy turns into farce. A father-in-law and son-in-law are now likely to preside over the two Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature and of course a former chief minister has been demoted to being a deputy chief minister. Neither the former chief minister nor the rebels who will now rule look all too happy.

The Maharashtra Governor who stalled the election of a Speaker to the Assembly on the ground that the matter was sub judice (a Fadnavis acolyte had gone to court) now has no issues having another – from his own party – elected despite the matter continuing to be sub judice.

Then both Independent and Sena rebels seem to be demanding their pound of flesh and ministerial berths, making it difficult for the new chief minister to allocate portfolios. There is no clarity on where things are heading.

The BJP has chosen its candidate for Speaker well – the suave and sophisticated Rahul Narvekar, who began his political career as a Shiv Sena spokesperson, then joined the NCP in the wake of his newly-acquired father-in-law Ramraje Nimbalkar, one of the many Maratha royals distributed among various parties, and finally joined the BJP when he failed to get elected from any other party.