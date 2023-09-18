Maharashtra speaker in SC line of fire for delay on Shiv Sena petitions

The Supreme Court on Monday criticised Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction against the delay in deciding the disqualification petitions filed against chief minister Eknath Shinde and his camp.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra came down heavily on the issue of delays in ruling on the disqualification of the lawmakers who quit the Thackeray faction and aligned with the Shinde group.

The CJI said the speaker has to abide by the dignity of the Supreme Court, and that four months have passed since the court's judgement, "... and we are only at the stage of notice," he added.