Shiv Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks on Priyanka Chaturvedi

A Shiv Sena MLA has come in for flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

The Eknath Shinde-led party's MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her "beauty". Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.

Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.