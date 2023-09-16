Data shows MVA govt did better on jobs, MSME front than Fadnavis regime

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party have said they have been ‘vindicated’ on their assertions over the "remarkable performance" of the 30-month regime of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, as revealed by an RTI response.

Top leaders of the Sena (UBT), Congress and others have reacted to a report published by IANS highlighting an RTI reply to Pune businessman Praffull Sarda, which triggered a major political debate on Saturday.

Taking off in full swing, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Thackeray tweeted the story and links, with an exhortation: “This news confirms that Uddhav Thackeray's government was the one that provided maximum employment even during the Covid pandemic period! A must read!”

Other senior party leaders have also taken to social media, either posting/reposting the IANS reports and Thackeray’s post, including MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi, Raghunath Kuchik, Sachin Ahir and many others.