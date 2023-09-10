‘India’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Hindustan’ are all our names, we will use any that we like: Uddhav Thackeray

Mounting a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling party had been "shaken" by the success of the Opposition parties’ conclave in Mumbai last fortnight.

“They are so rattled by the INDIA bloc that they have changed the country’s name to Bharat… We shall not indulge in such name-change games… We will change the ruling party and the nation’s Prime Minister in the next (Lok Sabha) elections… The BJP will not return to power in the 2024 elections,” roared Thackeray, amid a huge round of applause.

Addressing a large public rally in Maharshtra's Jalgaon on Sunday, he said, "‘INDIA’, ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’ are all our names and we will use any that we like, and nobody can impose it on us."

Thackeray pointed out how, during the INDIA conclave in Mumbai (August 31-September 1), the ruling Shiv Sena had triggered a post-banner war labelling his party as ‘Shiv Sena Congress’.