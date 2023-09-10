What matters is if the voice of every citizen is being heard: Rahul Gandhi on 'Bharat-India' debate

Amid the controversy between Opposition and ruling BJP over use of word 'Bharat' instead of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the Constitution has defined the country as "India, that is Bharat-- a Union of States", and emphasised that the most important thing is that the voice of all the people included in these states is heard.

"In our Constitution, India is defined as 'India that is Bharat- a Union of States'. So, these states have come together to form India or Bharat. The most important thing is that the voice of all the people included in these states is heard loud and clear and no voice is crushed or intimidated," he said in response to a question during his recent interaction with the students and faculty at Sciences Po university in Paris, France.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said, "The BJP government seems to be irritated with the name of our coalition (I.N.D.I.A). Now, they've decided to change the name of the country.People act in strange ways."