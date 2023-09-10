From Meluha to India, the many names of 'Bharat' across centuries

When President Droupadi Murmu sent out invites for the dinner she was hosting for the global leaders and guests at the G20 Summit, she described herself as 'President of Bharat'.

It set off a heated discussion that may have abated temporarily, but is likely to be headed for a vociferous revival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chose 'Bharat' as his country's name at the G20 Summit. Rumours, predictably, are rife that the 'Republic of India' and 'We the People of India' are both heading for a name change.

But it may help to be reminded that India has had many names over the centuries of its existence. And every name India has ever had historically had a specific connotation—and its own legitimacy.

India, as we have known it for decades, is a name most popularly used by the British, true, but its origin goes way back to the times when the concept of colonisation (at least as now understood) barely even existed.