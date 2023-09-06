India or Bharat: What's behind the name row?

A dinner invitation sent on Tuesday, 5 September, by President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending this week's G20 summit in New Delhi drew controversy for naming her the 'president of Bharat', using the Sanskrit-derived name for India.

The use of 'Bharat' in a diplomatic invitation has sparked concern that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government plans to scrap the official use of the country's Anglicised name.

Adding to this, the government called a five-day special session of Parliament later this month, which many think will put forward a special resolution to give official sanction to the name 'Bharat'.