Uddhav Thackeray: Time has come to verify BJP’s brand of ‘Hindutva’

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the time has come to check the ruling party’s brand of ‘Hindutva’, here on Thursday.

Turning 63 on Thursday, Thackeray’s comments came in the second part of his birthday interviews to the Saamana Group, with a volley of questions fired by the Executive Editor and MP Sanjay Raut.

Thackeray said that his father and the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘Hindutva’ was not of fanatic variety, it was a dream, he had openly supported the Uniform Civil Code and the abrogation of Article 370.

However, the present form of Hindutva, in which you do whatever you want in the name of Hinduism, will never be accepted by the Hindus anywhere.