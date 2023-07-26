ED, CBI, IT only three strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and the CBI are the "only three strong parties" in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In an interview to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', Thackeray also slammed the Centre over the ethnic strife in Manipur and said Prime minister Narendra Modi is not even ready to visit the north-eastern state.

Taking an aim at a recent meeting of the BJP-led NDA, Thackeray claimed when elections approach, for the BJP its government is the NDA government. After the polls are over, it becomes the Modi-government, he added.