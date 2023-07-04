Uddhav Thackeray faction moves SC to expedite disqualification proceedings against CM Shinde, others

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has moved the apex court against delay by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in deciding the disqualification proceedings filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp.

The petition alleged that Speaker Rahul Narwekar is delaying the adjudications of the disqualification plea to permit “the illegal continuance of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, against whom the disqualification petitions are pending”.

On May 11, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court had directed that the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker “must decide disqualification petitions in a reasonable time” against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, who were accused of anti-party activities.